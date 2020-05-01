Elizabeth Hockaday Caudle, 87, passed away on April 24, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Lori Mead Patterson (Frank); grandson, Jordan; great-granddaughter, Trinity Meadows; sisters Pauline Sunderland, Kathryn Hightower and Barbara Mize (Tom); and brother, Charles Thomas (Victoria) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Charles Caudle (husband); and Travis Meadows, (grandson). A private funeral was held.

