Elizabeth Hockaday Caudle, 87, passed away on April 24, 2020. She is survived by daughter, Lori Mead Patterson (Frank); grandson, Jordan; great-granddaughter, Trinity Meadows; sisters Pauline Sunderland, Kathryn Hightower and Barbara Mize (Tom); and brother, Charles Thomas (Victoria) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Charles Caudle (husband); and Travis Meadows, (grandson). A private funeral was held.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…