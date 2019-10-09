Yvonne Elizabeth Cephas, 87, of Woodford, VA. passed away on September 29, 2019 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. She is survived by her children, Carlyle Cephas,Christopher Cephas (Wendy), Earline Stevenson (Neal), Yolanda Johnson (Ernest), LaVerne Cephas, and Pearline Lessane, one brother, Willie Parker, Jr. (Eva), and one sister, Inez Woolfolk. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at C.W. Edwards Funeral Home Inc., 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA. 22427 A second viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 6445 Morris Road, Thornburg, VA. 22565. The discourse will begin at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Lawn Cemetery in Woodford, VA. 22580. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com