Helen L. Chaffee, 92, of Hartwood, Virginia, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Virginia following a brief illness. She was born in Buffalo, New York on January 29, 1927, the daughter of the late Louis Spero and Eufrosynie Yianilos. She loved life and her family wholeheartedly. Throughout Helen's life, though, her family was always at the forefront of importance for her. She was a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Clarence, Sr. And she adored her roles as mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was predeceased by two brothers, Spero Yianilos of New York and Anthony Yianilos of Virginia. She is survived by two sons, Clarence L (Judy) Chaffee, Jr. of Vienna, VA and Anthony (Barbara) Chaffee of Waldorf, MD, two daughters, Sandra Persons (James, Jr.) of Fredericksburg, VA and Susan Chaffee of Hartwood, Virginia; grandchildren Kaare (Chris) Copetas of Washington, D.C., Stuart Chaffee (Dana) of Wellesley, VA, Christie (Shannon) Edens of Richmond, VA, Terry (Laurie) Chaffee of Paris, KY, Wyatt (Laura) Chaffee of Reston, VA, Drew (Kevin) Farendorff of Fairfax, VA, Rebecca (Matthew) Hanna of Clayton, NC, Lynsey (Joey) Johnson of La Plata, MD, Samuel (Jacquelyn) Persons of Richmond, VA, James Persons III and Michael Persons, both of Hartwood, VA and by numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, July 5th at 11 a.m. at Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church, 12326 Spotswood Furnace Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Internment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Flowers may be sent to the Nativity of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Church as above, or contributions may be made in her name to this church. Online condolences and fond memories of Helen may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com