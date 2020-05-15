Tonya "Tammy" Chambers-Bond of Stafford, VA passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Stafford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Tammy worked for the Stafford County School System for the past eight years and most recently enjoyed her job as the Cafeteria Manager at Rising Star. In her time outside of school she enjoyed spending time with her family and taking her grandson, Jackson, on adventures. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister to her four siblings. Tammy was a light to all that knew her, bringing any and every one into her home, fixing them up with a glass of sweet tea and a home cooked meal. Tammy is survived by her husband, Doug; children Douglas, Kimberly, Enma, and step-son Danny (Jessica); grandchildren Gage, Cooper and Jackson; mother Mary Virginia; siblings David Allyn (Lisa), JoJo, Kellie (Richard), and Keith (Kristina); and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Joe; son, Andrew and daughter Torrie. A private family burial will take place this Saturday, May 16, and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Tonya Chambers-Bond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.