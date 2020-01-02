Eloise Alford Chambers, 72, journeyed home to be with the Lord on Monday, December 23, 2019, at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville. Eloise was married and celebrated fifty years with Samuel Carlos Chambers Sr. "Mike," now deceased in November 2018. She retired as a Title I Home School Coordinator for Spotsylvania County Schools. Eloise was recognized as teacher of the year in 1973 and 1975. Eloise is survived by her two children, Samuel Carlos Chambers Jr. (Cornella) and Sabrina O'Neal (Chris); grandchildren, Kennedy and Chris "Baby Chris" O'Neal; step-granddaughter, India Tracy (Micheal); and great-grandson, Levi Tracy. A viewing will be held at Shiloh (New Site) Baptist Church, 525 Princess Anne St., Fredericksburg, at 10:00 on January 4, 2020. The funeral will begin at 11:00.
Service information
Jan 4
Viewing
Saturday, January 4, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site)
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
Shiloh Baptist Church (New Site)
Jan 4
Interment
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
