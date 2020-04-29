Connie Gay Powell Champ, 71, of Spotsylvania County, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Lynchburg General Hospital. Connie was born in Woodford in 1949 to Floyd and Flossie Powell. She was the oldest of seven girls and was like a second mother to her younger sisters. She is survived by her four children, Annette Jett, Dennis Roberson, Jr., Jason Gibson and Della Gibson; six sisters, Brenda Brent, Jackie Gordon, Hulda Elswick, Ruby Cooper, Imogene "Deanie" Wood, and Amy Ennis; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews and other loving extended family. In addition to her parents, Connie was preceded in death by her first husband, Dennis Roberson, Sr., a brother, Alvin Brooks, a grandson, Chance Jett, and her last love, Richard Champ. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For a full obituary, updated service information and to send condolences to family online, please visit foundandsons.com.
