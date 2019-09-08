Josephine "Joady" Chaplin, 83, of Stafford passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Woodmont Center. Mrs. Chaplin was a secretary at Chancellor Garden Club, a Master Gardener, a member of Red Hats and the Fredericksburg Chapter of Eastern Star, and on the board of Chaplin's Youth Home. Survivors include daughters Lisa Chaplin Suit and Susan Chaplin Huffman (Ronnie); grandchildren Avery O'Toole and Shaun O'Toole (Holley), Veronica Suit, Chloe Suit, and Kim Huffman; great-grandchildren Peggy O'Toole and Perry O'Toole; siblings Nancy Ruddle and Kirsten Hartman (Ed Meek). She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin N. Chaplin; mother Josephine Hartman; and father David Hartman. Thank you to Tina and Chris Lynn, Tre Williams, Pastor Gary Limbrick and the wonderful staff at Woodmont for their love, help and care for mom and the family. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stafford County SPCA, 140 Andrew Chapel Rd., Stafford, VA 22554. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.