Roger W. Chatham of Newport-Richey, FL, formerly of Fredericksburg, VA passed after a long battle with cancer on June 13th, 2019. He was surrounded by his loving family and friends at the home of his daughter, Christine and son-in-law, Shawn Baker. He was born in Madison, VA on September 7, 1945. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lettie Hurt Chatham; stepfather, Ernest Chatham; father, George W. Bauserman; and brother, Gary Chatham. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Burton Chatham; children, Bryan (Teresa) Chatham, Trina Viers (Ronald Lowmen), Kevin Payne, Christine (Shawn) Baker, and M. Travis Chatham. He is also survived by his 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Faye Ceballos, and Debbie Chatham of North Carolina; his very special cousins, Warren Bauserman of Caroline County. VA, and John Ryder of Madison County. VA. Roger and his wife started Chatham Construction Co. Inc. in Fredericksburg in 1984. It still thrives today in the hands of their children. He will be missed by his family and many friends. He was loved by all. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rogers name to the American Cancer Society. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm on June 22, 2019 at The Chatham Construction Office, 207 1/2 Wallace Lane, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com