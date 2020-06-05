Jeanne Chewning, (Age 78), of Spotsylvania, VA, died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home. Loving wife of the late Woodrow Chewning, mother of, Melinda (Tommy) Prince, Dickie (Lisa) Lewis, Kenny (companion Michael) Lewis, Missy (Ricky) House, Karen (Donnie) Pearson, and Kim (Kevin) McElroy, sister of, Donald and Ronnie Messer, Harold, Jake and Brenda Breeding. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Jeanne enjoyed going to the Waffle House, talking, different soaps and Sodoku puzzles. A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Monday, June 8, at 10 AM. Please wear Jeanne's favorite color red. Online condolences and fond memories of Jeanne may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are entrusted to Laurel Hill Funeral Home.
