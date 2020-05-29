age 73, born on November 5, 1946 in Fredericksburg, VA. Passed away on May 17, 2020 at her home in Riverdale, Md surrounded by her family. She preceded in death by her husband Douglas Chewning, Sr and her parents John Banks & Ada O Flippo. She is survived by her sister, Janis Jerrell, (husband ) Bobby, and her four sons, Douglas Jr (Wife) Vera, Troy (Wife) Stephanie, Timothy and Brian (Wife) Teresa. 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren Graveside services will be held May 30, at 1 pm at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, Brentwood, MD. Restrictions are in place due to the COV19 Pandemic. Online condolences & fond memories can be made on Fort Lincoln Funeral website.
