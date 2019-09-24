James Lamont Childers, 55, of King George, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, in Fredericksburg of complications from CMT. He was employed at NSWC Dahlgren for over 35 years. He loved to watch his daughter play softball, was an avid follower of politics and the news, but mostly he loved anything that involved watching his daughter Jennifer grow up into the beautiful young woman that she is. Many knew him by his warm smile and cool demeanor, JChil. Among his survivors are his daughter, Jennifer Nicole Childers, his mother, Mary Childers Marshall, his stepfather, C. Norman Marshall, his siblings, Lisa Childers, John D. Childers (Melba), Nina Childers Brett (Lee), Carolyn Marshall Hillesheim, Curt Marshall, II, Crystal Marshall Dahmes (Scott), Amy Childers Segars, and Matthew David Childers, 13 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews and his best friends, Buddy and Robyn Gallimore. He was predeceased by his father, Drexel Lamont Childers. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home, Nash and Slaw Chapel in King George. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with interment to follow at Historyland Memorial Park. Condolances may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.