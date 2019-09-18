Shirley Ellen Childs, 64, of Bumpass, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 13, 2019. Shirley is survived by her husband, Earl David Childs; four children, Scott Childs (Nicole), Nicole McCabe (David), Jamie Childs (Janice) & Thomas Childs (Danielle); 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy Childs & Pam Smith (George): her Aunt Ruby (Bay) Broughman & her beloved dogs, Bonnie & Clyde. A Celebration of Life will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 5601 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551. Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.