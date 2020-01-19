Gilbert L. "Jake" Chilton, 81, of Fredericksburg, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Jake was a member of Salem Baptist Church and a charter member of the Spotsylvania Lions Club. He was also active in the Burger King Breakfast Club and Golden Corral Supper Club. Jake never met a stranger or was at a loss for words. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Cynthia Lewis Chilton; children Michael Chilton (Robin) and Anne Barlas (Alex); grandchildren Matthew (Danielle), Laura, and Luke Chilton, Julianna, Madeline, and Emily Barlas; siblings Kenneth Chilton (Penny) and Dora White (Russell). He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Sr. and Mary Chilton; and brother Elmer Chilton, Jr. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21 at Salem Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.