Shirley Sullivan Chinn, 94, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Shirley was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church. She worked for and retired from J.C. Penney. Survivors include her sons Mark H. Chinn III (Patricia), Robert Dudley Chinn and his companion Lucy, and Gene Shirley Chinn (Betsy); seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother Jeff Sullivan; and a sister Peggy Atkins. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Mark H. Chinn, Jr. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses of Mary Washington Hospital, the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living at Fredericksburg (Northside Drive), and to Dr. Patrick McManus and his staff. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9 at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.