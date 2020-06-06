Shirley Sullivan Chinn, 94, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Shirley was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church. She worked for and retired from J.C. Penney. Survivors include her sons Mark H. Chinn III (Patricia), Robert Dudley Chinn and his companion Lucy, and Gene Shirley Chinn (Betsy); seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; a brother Jeff Sullivan; and a sister Peggy Atkins. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Mark H. Chinn, Jr. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nurses of Mary Washington Hospital, the staff of Commonwealth Senior Living at Fredericksburg (Northside Drive), and to Dr. Patrick McManus and his staff. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 9 at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…
540-371-2433
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services No contact delivery, curbside pickup
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services All Saxon staff will be wearing masks and we need shoppers to wear a mask too. Social distancing wi…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…