Joseph Edwin Chittum, Jr., 87 of Stafford passed away on Monday March 23, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He was U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a volunteer with Stafford County Fire and Rescue. He is survived by his daughter, Sharon Harmon; brother, O'dell Chittum; and two sisters, Avis Lovell and Mary Rautio; six grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred; two sons, Bruce and Tommy Chittum; two brothers, Paul and Daniel Chittum; and one grandson Benjamin Chittum. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a service and interment will take place in Quantico National Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com