Susanna L. Chmielowski, 77, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Warrenton. Susanna loved animals, both her own cats and dogs over the years and the "homeless" cats she fed and sheltered. Being a country girl at heart, she also loved working in her yard with her shrubs and flowers. Until her health forced her to stop, she loved working at Cracker Barrel, interacting with friends, customers, and coworkers. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, George F. Much and Maryanna K. Ott Much, and brother, Barker B. Much. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Christ Episcopal Church. Interment will be private. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.