Raffles Cisneros, 87, of Fredericksburg went to be with his Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Raffles was hard-working, humble, a silent hero, and the pillar of his family. He was a warm refuge to his friends and congregation. Born in Mexico, Raffles moved to the United States in 1972 to build a better life for his family, first in California and then in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Survivors include his beloved wife, Alma; his children, Rafles, Elizabeth (Mark), and Bayron (Mayte); his grandchildren, Corey (Courtaney), Joshua (Kasey), Jonathan, Brayan, Maya and Eva; his great grandchild, Faithen; his brothers, Mario and Gilberto; his sister, Hilda; and many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Manolo and his daughter-in-law, Sara. A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Salem Baptist Church, 4044 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 with visitation beginning at 10:15 am. The family requests business casual attire. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Salem Baptist Church. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.