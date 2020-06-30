Beatrice Carver Clark entered glory on June 26, 2020. She is the daughter of George and Fannie Carver, the wife of Alton Clark Sr, and the mother of Len, Susan, and Daniel Clark. There will be a graveside service on July 3 at 10 a.m. at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville, followed by a gathering. Funeral arrangements are with Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, VA. Updates can be found at www.kygers.com.

