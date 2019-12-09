Jamison Lane Clark Beloved son and brother, Jamison, age 18 of Stafford, was tragically taken from us far too soon as the result of a car accident on the early morning of 30 November 2019. Born and raised in Stafford, Jamison attended local schools but studied abroad in Germany during his final two years of high school and was a graduate of the Berlin Brandenburg International School. His zest for life blossomed while in Germany where he quickly made many new friends from around the world, worked at the U.S. Embassy as an intern, and touched the hearts of so many. Jamison loved many things, but always enjoyed hanging out with his friends, exploring Berlin, listening to music, and spending time with his girlfriend, Celina. Accepted to the Virginia Military Institute, Jamison was a member of the freshman class, majoring in International Studies with the intent to be commissioned in the Marine Corps. Known to family and friends by many nicknames, he would never knowingly smile for a photo, but you could often catch him laughing and joking whenever the cameras were off. The proverbial prankster, Jamison loved to make people smile and laugh and was generous to a fault. A tenacious, outgoing, and natural leader, he has touched the hearts of so many with his indelible, yet caring and sensitive personality, which won people over everywhere he went. Jamison sometimes chose the hard way in life, but persevered, worked hard and matured into an amazing young man of whom we could not be more proud. In addition to numerous loving grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins, he is survived by his parents, Jamie and Torry Clark, an older brother, Jordan, and a twin sister, Jillian; as well as his family while in Germany, Martin and Camilla Tierney and their daughter, Sydney and son, Kevin. A memorial ceremony will be held for Jamison at the Virginia Military Institute on Friday, 13 December at 7:00 PM. Additionally a celebration of his life will be held at the Mullins and Thompson Funeral Home in Stafford on Sunday, 15 December from 4 6:30 PM, to be followed by a funeral mass on Monday 16 December at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Triangle, VA at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either of the VMI Class of 1984 funds (Foundation or Keydet Club). Go to www.vmialumni.org for further details. Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com