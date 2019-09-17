Kimberly Hope Clark, 44, of Spotsylvania passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Clark loved fishing, riding her motorcycle and enjoyed cooking for her family. She was a bus driver for Louisa County Schools for many years. Survivors include her husband, Robert S. Clark; children Erick Willis Clark and Andrew Cole Clark; mother Elsie Moore; siblings Tammy Adkins, Barbara Moran and Jim Twiford; seven nieces; and six nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Twiford. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, September 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21 at Craigs Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Craigs Baptist Church Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.