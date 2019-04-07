Richard Leon Clark, 76, of Stafford, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living at Fredericksburg. Mr. Clark was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle, going on Facebook, and farming on the Farmville game. Survivors include his daughters, Roxanne Carnicom (Jeffrey) and Victoria Mendez (Dago); grandchildren Richard, Derek, Jessica, and Dago Jr.; five great-grandchildren; and brother Donald Clark (Norma). He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Emogene Clark and stepson David Shannon. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com
