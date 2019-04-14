Gordon Vernon "Punky" Clarke, born May 22, 1937, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on April 8, 2019. Originally from King George County VA, he was the son of Inez Griffin Clarke and Gordon Webster Clarke. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, June Roberts Clarke from Alexandria, VA. He is also survived by his sons, Victor Gordon Clarke (Robin) and Kevin Nevelle Clarke (Cheryl), and his most cherished grandchildren Casey (Claire), Austin, Nick, Savannah, and Colby. He also leaves one sister, Charlotte Ann Clarke and nephew Brian (Beth). Punky was a graduate of William and Mary ('59); and worked for City of Alexandria Schools, Xerox Corp, Fairfax County Schools, and as owner of World's Best Cheesecake. Past President of Alexandria Jaycees. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to LoveShriners.org. A service and reception will be held at 12:00pm Monday, April 22 at the Slash Christian Church in Ashland followed by private family ceremony at the College of William & Mary Scatter Garden. A more raucous celebration of Punky's life will be held from 3:00pm to 5:00pm on Saturday, May 18 at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center in Alexandria.