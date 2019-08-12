James Eugene Clift, "Gene" 87, of King George passed away peacefully August 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Gene was a lifelong resident of King George County. He was the son of Jim and Evelyn Clift. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Freda after 55 years of marriage, and his son, Bryan. Survivors include his son Bowie (wife, Marlene) and daughter Paula Nissley (husband, Paul); sister, Carolyn Shelton (preceded in death by her husband, Carroll); brothers, Billy (wife, Pat) and Charles (wife, Shirley); granddaughter, Sarah Belcher; great grandson, Elijah Belcher; grandson, Cole Pates Clift. He also had many loving nieces and nephews. Gene retired from NSWC Dahlgren, VA after 37 years of service where he worked as a Financial Analyst. He was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church where over the years he served as Sunday School teacher, Superintendent, Choir Member, Cemetery Committee, softball team and various other positions. Gene was a lifetime member of the King George Volunteer Fire Department with over 70 years of service. He most recently served as the driver for the Ladies Auxiliaries Rehab Truck, to help serving food and drinks at fires and training events. He was a devoted family man who loved his wife and children, extended family and community. He loved sports, especially baseball and the Washington Nationals, he also enjoyed going to local high school sporting events. The family would ask that donations be made in lieu in flowers to: Trinity United Methodist Church and/or King George Fire and Rescue Inc. A visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Storke Funeral Home-Nash & Slaw Chapel in King George. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church followed by burial in the church cemetery. A reception will follow at the King George Citizens Center. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.