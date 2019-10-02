Mack L. Cline, 98, of Conway, Arkansas passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Salem Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Survivors include his children, Patricia Amstutz and Richard Cline (Debbie); six grandchildren, Stacy, Daniel, Karyn, Kendra (Kenny), Georgia and Lily; and two great-grandchildren, Benj and Max. He was preceded in death by his wife, Estelle J. Cline. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 3 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at noon on Friday, October 4 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spotswood Baptist Church, 4009 Lafayette Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.