Madison Rose Clodius, 22, of North Chesterfield, VA passed away May 11, 2019 as a result of a seizure. She and her identical twin sister Ashton had been living with epilepsy since the age of 11. Maddie was an honor graduate of Chancellor High School. "She attended Christopher Newport University and ECPI where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with an A.A.S. in Massage Therapy." She worked as a Licensed Massage Therapist at the Advanced Wellness Centre in Richmond, VA. She touched so many lives, and the world is a better place because Madison was in it. She spread joy wherever she went. People who knew her are feeling a void but even in death she continues to participate in every act, thought and decision we make. Her love leaves an indelible imprint in our memories. We find comfort in knowing our lives have been enriched by her love. She is survived by her fiancé, Ryan Bierlair; her mother, Amy Boyd Crawford (Brian); her brother, Brandon Clodius (Katie); her sister, Carrington Clodius (Justin) and her twin sister, Ashton Loughan (Jeremy); her maternal grandparents, Durrell and Patricia Boyd; her step brothers, Tristan and Chase Crawford; her uncle, Matt Boyd; her aunts, Julie Talmadge (Scott), Terry Heaton (Jeff), Becky Owings (Mike) and Jennifer Boyd and her niece and nephew, McKenzie and Anderson Clodius. Madison was preceded in death by her father, Roderick F. "Buddy" Clodius. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1 st at 4:00 pm at Trinity United Methodist Church, King George. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of America. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.