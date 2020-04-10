Deborah S. "Debbie" Cogley, 66, of Fredericksburg, passed away and returned home to the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. Debbie was born in Tarentum, PA where she grew up and was baptized at St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church. She graduated from Highlands High School, where she met her future husband of 44 years, David Cogley. Debbie attended and graduated from Edinboro State University with a Bachelor's degree in elementary education. David and Debbie married in Brackenridge, PA, on October 9, 1976, and subsequently moved to Frederick, MD, eventually settling in Fredericksburg. Debbie taught elementary special education for 18 years for Spotsylvania County Public Schools and in the process earned a Master's Degree in Special Education from Virginia Commonwealth University. Debbie loved spending time with her family, friends, and dogs. She especially enjoyed travel with David; of note is their pinnacle trip to Alaska in 2017. For Debbie, church life and her faith informed her daily life. She lived each day with the desire to see all those around her as persons of faith in Christ so that together, they would be together in heaven. Debbie is survived by her husband David; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Rebecca Cogley, and grandson Ben, of King George; brother, John Figore, of Canton, MI; and numerous nieces and nephews. Debbie is preceded in death by her father, John Figore; mother, Elizabeth Bushby; and sister, Betty Ellen Buisch. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be given in Debbie's name to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Road, Fredericksburg, VA, 22408; or the Fredericksburg SPCA, 10819 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg, VA, 22408. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.