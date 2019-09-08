David F. Cole, (Age 63), of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Teresa Roakes Cole, sons; David (Laura) and Joseph Cole, his worshiped grandsons; Alex, Bradley and Luke; brother; John (Bonnie) Cole and sisters; JoAnn Cole and Cathy (Donnie) Eaton. A Graveside Service will be held at Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Saturday, September 14, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com