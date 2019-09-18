Albert Ernest Coleman, 81 of King George, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at his home. He was born Sunday, August 7, 1938 in Liverpool, England. He was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Florence Hopwood Coleman; and wife Linda Rae Hanzel Coleman. Albert is survived by his sister, Dorothy Coleman Wild; sons Scott Landon Coleman and Richmond Lee Coleman; and daughter, Pamela Jean Kibler; nieces Jean Ansaldo and Pamela Lyon; as well as many other "Scousers". Albert was very proud to have been born and raised in Liverpool. He lived each day by the motto "You never walk alone" and was always there for anyone who needed him. A celebration of life for Albert will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Storke Funeral Home-Nash & Slaw Chapel in King George, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leashes of Valor at www.leashesofvalor.org. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com