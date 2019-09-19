On August 27, 2019, John David Coleman, 62, loving husband and father, went home to be with the Lord after a lengthy illness. He graduated from Spotsylvania High School. He loved entertaining as a ventriloquist (John and Jerry) before his illness progressed. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Sevierville. John was preceded in death by his father and mother, Reverend Clyde and Mildred Coleman. He is survived by his wife, Karen, three children, James (Christie), Sarah Reaves (Andre), Dylan, brother, Tim (Tracy), sister, Mary Hefner (Lee), sister-in law, Sherry (Wally) Coutts, ten grandchildren, one niece, three nephews, three great nephews, two great nieces, and numerous cousins. A memorial service will be September 21 at 3:00 at Travelers Rest Baptist Church in Spotsylvania. Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, will be handling the arrangement.