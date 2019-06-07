Michael Geral Coleman, , Sr., 39, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away May 29, 2019. Michael was the son of Theresa Coleman and Steve Cook. He is also survived by his children, DeJuana, Ken'deja, Michael Jr., Geral, and Isabel; granddaughter, Kori; grandmother, Roberta Cook; a host of siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held Sunday, June 9, from 5 to 7 p.m. at A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held Monday, June 10, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Sign the online Guest Book at www.albennettandsonfuneralhome.com.