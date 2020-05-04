Patricia Redmon Coleman, 74, of Orchid Lane, King George, Va. formerly of Orange, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her daughter's residence. Born February 13, 1946 in Charlottesville she was the daughter of the late Charles Warren Redmon and Alice Myra Hopkins Redmon Jacobs. She was also predeceased by her husband Stearns Lee Coleman, and a daughter Rachel C. Morris. She was a long serving member of the Orange Baptist Church and served on many committees and missions. She was an accountant with several businesses including Lacy's Florist. She was a marvelous cook and entertained with many large family gatherings. The beach was her favorite place to be !! She is survived by two daughters Stephanie Coleman Hubbell and husband Mark of King George, and Melani D. Coleman of Orange; four grandchildren Brielle Ray Morgan, Cora Morris, Jess Morris and Taylor "Gertie" Coleman; three sisters Linda Willson and husband Chris of Lexington, KY, Sharon Chewning and husband William of Orange, and Cindy Herndon and husband George of Madison; a grand dog "Doodle Bug"; and many nieces and nephews. Due to the coronavirus, burial and funeral will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Baptist Church, 123 W. Main Street, Orange, Va. 22960. Preddy Funeral Home of Orange is assisting the family.
Funeral Homes
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
540-371-4509
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are open for local deliveries and curbside pick up.
540-373-4421
We offer curbside service, pickup and drop off.Love is not canceled! Birthdays, anniversaries and special occasions continue. We're here for …
540-720-0748
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are keeping our front door locked to limit the number of customers in the store, however all you…
540-720-5040
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services We are offering free delivery for all deliveries in the Stafford area. We are also offering curbsid…
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Specific steps we have taken to protect our staff and customers:Daily disinfecting of shop includin…
540-693-7601
We are staffed with Certified Gift Designers, guaranteeing our customers a perfectly assembled gift basket with each and every order. We are…
540-940-8932
COVID-19 Specific Information and Services Free Same Day Delivery! We are open virtually, although our brick and mortar is not open to the pub…