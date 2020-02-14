Ruby Coleman, 79, of Spotsylvania, Virginia passed away peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital on Friday, February 7, 2020. The 7th of 9 children to the late Riley and Elsie Jackson, she was born and raised on a farm in Alabama. Ruby was the devoted wife of the late CSM (Ret) Billy Coleman, a highly decorated career US Army veteran who moved her to faraway places such as Alaska and Turkey. She was the loving mother of Mark (Elyse) Coleman and Michael (Cyndie Schmidt) Coleman, the doting grandmother of Justin (Heather) Coleman, Caitlin (Stephen) Graham, Cody (Drew) Myers, Hannah Coleman, Ashley (Jon Charlton) Coleman and Sarah Beth Coleman; and great grandmother of Oliver Coleman. She is also survived by two brothers, Shelton (Clydenne) Jackson and Trice (Judy) Jackson. Ruby retired from US government civilian service with her last position in support of DeWitt Army Hospital at Ft. Belvoir. She loved birds and her faithful dog Piper who was always at her side. Ruby never met a stranger and always made people feel welcome, giving hugs to family and friends when they arrived and when they left. Relatives and friends are invited to Ruby's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd., Spotsylvania, VA on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6-8 PM. The funeral service will be on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11 am in the Laurel Hill Chapel. Interment will follow in the Laurel Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com.