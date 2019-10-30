Troy A. Coleman, 48, peacefully entered into the Lord's presence on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Virginia Center Hospital. He was born July 8, 1971 in Fredericksburg, VA to Elton L. and Ruby L. Coleman. Troy Coleman was a loving husband, son, brother and friend. He was a graduate of Spotsylvania High School, was a hard worker and for decades served this community through his family's business. Survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Monica Y. Coleman; parents, Elton L. Coleman and Ruby L. Minter Coleman; two brothers, Wayne Coleman and Mark Coleman; two sisters, Terry Van Hagen and Connie Frum; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service with be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 at Bethany Baptist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private. Troy deeply cared for animals, so in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to SPCA of Spotsylvania, 10819 Courthouse Rd., Fredericksburg, Va 22408. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com