Wilson Coleman Wilson Lee Coleman, 91, of Bowling Green died Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. Born in Caroline County, he was the son of the late Frederick Johnson Coleman, Sr. and Elizabeth Beazley Coleman and was the widower of Johnnie Coleman. He had retired as the Postmaster of Bowling Green and West Point Post Offices with over 25 years service. He was a U. S. Navy Korean War veteran. He is survived by two daughters, Lee Farmer (Dootsie) and Tracy Harris (Bill Gordon); two sisters, Mary Frances Coleman and Phyllis Patterson; a brother, Johnson Coleman; two grandchildren, Bryan Farmer (Rachel) and Kyle Farmer; three great-grandchildren, Christopher, Kelly and Caleb Farmer; seven nieces and one nephew. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bowling Green Volunteer Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 621, Bowling Green, VA 22427. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.
