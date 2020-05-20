Odis Ray Collier "Papaw", 81 years old of Spotsylvania, VA., passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. He is the loving companion of, Bea Addison; beloved father of Vanessa Bragg (Donald Mills), Kirk Collier, and Valerie (Brian) Hix; cherished grandfather of, Nicole Bragg (Tommy Beck), James (Melanie) Bragg, Dustin Bragg, Shane Cox, and Ashley Cox. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, LJ Bragg, Emma Bragg, Colin Cox, Bryce Cox, Ricky Young and 4 sisters and 7 brothers. Odis is preceded in death by his parents, Simmie and Ruby Collier and 4 brothers. Services will be private. Online condolences and fond memories of Odis may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Odis Collier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.