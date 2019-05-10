Otis Payne Collier, 82, of Stafford County passed away Monday, May 6, 2019 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mr. Collier was a member of the Eagles. He enjoyed music, especially Bluegrass, and picking the guitar and dobro. Survivors include his children, Joey Collier (Carol), Lisa Crawford (Allen), and Vincent Collier (Jennifer), Otis Fines (Cindy), and Montey Fines; step-children Alexander R. Thacker and Justin L. Thacker; grandchildren Nicole, Jennifer, Tyler, Jackson, Jacob, Lauren, and Kendell; great-grandchildren Hayden, Paisley, Kobe, Jayce, and Lyla; siblings Churchhill Collier, Ronnie Collier (Kitty), Donnie Collier, Larry Collier, David Collier (Debra), Marvin Collier, Ann Carter (Earnest), Mary Napier (Clyde) and Linda Morrow; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite Collier; his parents; and five brothers. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 13 at Sunset Memorial Gardens Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VHL Family Alliance, VHL.org, 1208 VFW Pkwy., Suite 303, Boston, MA 02132-4344. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.