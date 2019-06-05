Ernest "Ernie" Eugene Collins, Jr., 57, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formally a resident of Spotsylvania County, VA passed away May 7, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. Ernie leaves behind to cherish his memories, brother, Earl Collins "Curly" (Barbara Markham); sister, Donna Collins-Irving and her husband, Jerry; daughter, Brandie Stephens; son, Robert Hewitt; grandchildren, Elizabeth Collins, Paul Stephens, and Dalton Stephens; nieces, Kayla Marie Irving and her fiancé, Zack Fields, Burgundy Markham and Racheal Markham; a great-niece, Marliegh Fields; and many close family friends that were like family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest "Gene" Collins, Sr. and Carol Collins-Niemann; nephew, Samuel Markham; his grandparents; aunts; uncles; and cousins. A memorial service celebrating Ernie's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Berkeley Hunting Club, 7113 Marye Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22551. The family would like express their appreciation and a huge thank you to Brandi Stephens and Elizabeth Collins for being Ernie's caregivers; so much love goes out to you and your family. Condolences to his family may be shared online at foundandsons.com.