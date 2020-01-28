William P. "Mickey" Collis, 92, of Stafford County, originally of Engelwood, NJ & Queens, NY passed away on Friday, January 24th 2020, peacefully at Mary Washington Hospital. Mickey was a talented sportsman early on having tried out for the St Louis Browns baseball team, but instead set his sights on the U.S. Navy twice; during WWII and the Korean War. He excelled as a Radarman and qualified to train officers. After his dedication to the military he later answered "the calling" by joining the FDNY in 1954. He enjoyed a career as a Firefighter and Driver at Engine Company 55 in Manhattan. He also immersed himself in other opportunities to support his family including a joint venture to form a small company "Bilbo" with a friend to provide back drops to television studio settings in N.Y. such as Peter Pan in 1960. While a Firefighter, he also became further active in service becoming Deputy Grand Knight & Grand Night of his chapter of the Knights of Columbus, and also President of the Holy Name Society with a membership of over 5,000. With this he cherished being chairman of the St. Patrick's Day Parade. Mickey retired in 1974 and moved his family to Stafford where he joined up with Firefighters and comrades at Marine Corp Base Quantico Fire Dept. He continued to serve the next 20 years until his retirement in 1994. His devotion to the military and community service continued with the American Legion Stafford Post 290 where he made many friends, became the Post's Commander in 1983 and worked side by side with distinguished colleagues to advocate for Veteran's rights, promote leadership and patriotism in the county schools and assist in the well-being and support of the community. He continued his devotion to The American Legion for many years and was awarded Adjutant Emeritus. His passion to sustain Post 290 included introducing the 220 Club Annual Raffle and assisting as he could over the years during Bingo Nights. Mickey married the love of his life Katherine in 1956 and remained married 59 years until her passing March 29, 2016. They enjoyed selling real estate together with Coldwell Banker Elite, traveling and volunteering at Stafford Courthouse. Mickey was most proud of his recent accomplishment in completing the Citizen's Academy with the Stafford County Sheriff's Department. Survivors include his daughter, Kathleen B. Wood (Harold); three sons William P. Jr. (Rossana), Michael T. (Karen), Kevin J.; grandchildren Jason Wood (Audra), Megan Wood, William P. III, and Lauren M.; and great-grandchildren Violet and Oliver Wood. He was preceded in death by his father, John Collis; infant son Brian Collis; mother Ethel Mueller; and brother John Richard Collis. The family will receive friend from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, January 30 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg and will include an American Legion Service by Post 290 at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Friday, January 31 at Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, with a reception to follow at the Parish Life Center. Interment will be held at 2 pm in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Collis, William P. "Mickey"
