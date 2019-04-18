Ruby W. Comford, 91, answered the call to her Lord and Savior on April 13, 2019, at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, Spotsylvania, VA. She was a native of Mecklenburg County, VA, where she graduated from West End High School in 1945. She also attended and received a Bachelors from St. Paul's College in Lawrenceville, VA. She later married and moved to Spotsylvania County with her late husband, Conrad E. Comford. Ruby taught in the Spotsylvania County school system for 32 years and did a great service to her community, through her work with various organizations and her membership at Zion Hill Baptist Church. After retirement from teaching, Ruby started a second career as a Real Estate Agent for over ten years with Century 21. She became a member of the "Million Dollar" club and helped those realize the dream of homeownership throughout the community. Ruby leaves to cherish her memory her loving daughter, Daviette C. Lolagne; grandchildren, Natacha Lolagne Minor (Clarence Minor, Jr.) and Alfrantz C. Lolagne; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Jaielle Minor; one sister, Shirley Hester; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road, Spotsylvania, VA, on Friday, April 19, at 1 p.m., with viewing at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Zion Hill Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, VA 22553.