Carolyn Conner, 91, of Stafford County, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Harmony at Falls Run. Carolyn was born on June 2, 1928 in Wadestown, West Virginia. She moved to Colonial Beach in her early life where she met her husband Howard. The couple owned and managed a summer hotel in Colonial Beach. In later years they moved to Fredericksburg, where she was employed at Pratt Medical Center. Carolyn is survived by her sons, Craig Conner (Donna) and Gary Conner; two grandchildren David Conner of Albany, CA and Ashley Conner Vietri (Dan) of Alexandria; and a brother Ralph Broadwater of Elyria, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Conner; her parents Ralph and Beulah Broadwater; two sisters Jenny Blackhall and Louise Middlestetter; and daughter-in-law Sharon Conner. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Harmony at Falls Run for giving Carolyn such special, loving care. They would also like to thank Mary Washington Hospice for their ongoing support. Due to COVID-19, there will not be a service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Stafford First Responders or the local chapter of Alzheimer's Association in Carolyn's honor. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
