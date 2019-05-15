Kenneth Ray Cook, 34, of Winchester died Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born May 19, 1984 in Richmond the son of James, Sr., and Lynne Spinney Cook. He will be remembered as a fun, loving father, who was a great fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sons, Darrell and Kody; siblings, James Cook, Jr. and Katie Baker; aunts, Kim Beach and her husband Wesley, Jodi Beard and her husband Alan, and Kerry Blake and her husband, Gary; uncles, Alan Spinney, and Craig Cook; grandparents, Janice Cook, and Al Spinney, and a large extended family. His father, grandmother, Camilla Spinney, and brother, Darrell Cook preceded him in death. A Celebration of his Life will be Sunday from 1-6:00 p.m. in Clair Brooks Park, Stafford, VA. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service. www.phelpsfunerals.com