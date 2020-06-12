Philip Fontaine Cooke (77) of Orange, Va passed away on Wed., June 3, 2020 in Charlottesville, VA. A native of Fredericksburg, VA, he was a 1982 graduate of Mary Washington College. After several years of military service and a variety of jobs, he moved to Orange, VA where he spent the rest of his life. He opened Travel Plans Unlimited and served the community in that capacity for 30 years. He was also dedicated to The Friends of the Orange Library bookstore and served on its Board. Phil was gregarious, outgoing, and well-known throughout town and made friends everywhere he went. In fact, he maintained long-term friendships with people from across the country and even in the Philippines, where he was stationed in the service. He took a real interest in people's lives and was always willing to help others. Truly, a "people person." Phil took a great interest in rehabilitation services for those with disabilities and served on several Boards dedicated to enhancing accessibility and employment for them. He is survived by a son, Quinn Fontaine and a daughter, Susan Cooke, one granddaughter, Raven Green, and a brother Lee Cooke, sisters Sally Hanlein and Susan Simko. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Friends of the Orange Library Bookstore, 120 Chapman St., Orange, VA 22960.