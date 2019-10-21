George Ira Cooley Jr., 63, passed away, October 17, 2019. He was born January 26, 1956 at the U.S. Army Hospital in Neubrucke, Germany. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Becky, on September 12,1975. She was the love of his life and his partner for all of life's experiences. Their story is one of true love and devotion towards each other. George was a rock that Becky, and their children Eric and Jessye, could depend upon. George was also a devoted Grandfather of 5. You would find him supporting and loving on his grandchildren in life and at every one of their events. Mississippi held a very special place in George's life. His parents as well as his brother and family still live there, and George often visited for long periods of time. George found peace on his family's land and was proud of his roots in Waynesboro. The peace and solitude of their land, nature, and the fellowship of his entire family was very meaningful to him. His "folks" were so important to him and George shared this special place with his own family while raising them, creating a lasting impact and a lifelong connection. George was a standout cross-country runner at his high school (Sunset H.S.) in Texas. He also starred in track and was a leader on his team for several years. George also achieved a college scholarship to Howard Payne University in Brownwood Texas. Running was a passion of his and he was very successful, at one point running a 4:16 mile. George's love for life was contagious. He enjoyed his family, his faith, golf, chess, and good restaurants. You could count on finding him at one of his favorite restaurants every day, and if he wasn't enjoying a good meal out in town, then he was either reading the menus online or talking about it. George was quick with a joke and he often built his relationships on a connection with humor, laughter, and spirited conversation. He loved to show you "just how" to do things and he was a man who had a broad knowledge of life and its experiences. In 1985, George moved his family from Dallas, Texas to Virginia where he worked as a network engineer with Boeing Information Systems and SAIC before retiring in 2017 to Holly Springs, NC. Indeed, George showed up in life as a man you could depend upon. He worked long hours and endured long commutes without complaint, always knowing his purpose was to serve his family and provide for them. After his retirement and move to Holly Springs, George and Becky quickly joined Holly Springs United Methodist Church. He was very happy with the community that he and Becky found there. He was committed on Sunday mornings to worship and service with his Breakfast Brigade and he looked forward to this each week. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Becky Kenngott Cooley; daughter, Jessye Cooley Smith and husband, Matt, and their children, Matthew, Lauren and Ashley; son, Eric Jason Cooley and wife, Jennifer, and their children, Meghan and Maddison; parents, George Ira Cooley and Claudia Jean (Skipper) Cooley of Waynesboro, Mississippi; brother, Michael and wife, Patti, and their son, Seth. The family will receive friends from 4-6 pm Sunday, October 20th at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary, NC 27511. Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Monday, October 21st at Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 108 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs, NC 27540. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 108 Avent Ferry Road, Holly Springs, NC 27540. Please note memorial designation - Grounds Beautification Committee. Give Online at http://hsumc.umcchurches.org/ (memorial designation on page 2 - Grounds Beautification Committee). For full tribute, visit: www.brownwynnecary.com