Casey Wayne Cooper, 39, of Stafford County, departed this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Casey was born on July 21, 1980 in Fredericksburg. He attended Stafford County schools, went to Germanna Community College, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Mary Washington University. Casey worked in retail and marketing. He was a prolific artist and well versed in film and literature. Survivors include his parents, Donald and Denise Cooper of Hartwood; brother Patrick R. Cooper of Fredericksburg; paternal grandmother Evadine R. Cooper; numerous aunts and uncles; several cousins; and his K-9 buddy, Dakota. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Beulah Terrell; paternal grandfather Wyvel P. Cooper; great-uncle and chess partner Cal S. Cooper. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mom and Dad will always love and cherish the time we were able to share with you. Be at peace with your Lord, your days of pain and anguish are finished now that you are in His arms. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.