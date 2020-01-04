Donna Caple Corbin, 75, of Fredericksburg, passed peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Donna was an avid lover of gardening and working in her yard. She loved traveling and taking cruises. One of her favorite pastimes was the river and boating. Donna loved spending time at her cottage in Fairview Beach, riding her golf cart, and drinking coffee on her deck while watching the hummingbirds. She retired from NSWC after over 20 years as working as a computer scientist. Donna was a member of the Woman's Club of Fredericksburg and spent countless hours volunteering. Most of all Donna loved her family and friends. She was kind, caring, and a gentle woman who knew no strangers. She survived by her children Ashley Thacker (Alex) and Richard Thomas (Missy); grandchildren Alexis Thacker, Campbell Thacker, Will Thacker, and Mackenzie Thomas; brother Charles Caple (Susan); two lifelong friends Peggy Sale and Hale Pecor; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, January 5 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 6 in the funeral home Chapel. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to the Woman's Club of Fredericksburg, P.O. Box 1005-College Station, Fredericksburg, VA 22402. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com