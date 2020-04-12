Leatrice Virginia Corbin, 92, of Hartwood passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She was a member of Richland Baptist Church in Hartwood. Survivors include her two daughters, Brenda Young and Cynthia Johnson (Randall); five grandchildren Chris Corbin (Roberta), Karen Price (Bill), Kurt Johnson (Shelley), Craig Johnson (Trish), and Mike Young (Katie); ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a very special niece Dora Holman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard E. Corbin, her son-in-law, H. Wayne Young, four sisters, and three brothers A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 18 at Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Goldvein. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the Goldvein Volunteer Fire Department. 14276 Goldvein Road, Goldvein Virginia, 22720. Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.