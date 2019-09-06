Cliffton Cole Cote, age 41 of Tazewell, VA formerly of Fredericksburg, VA died Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, VA. He was born December 23, 1977 at Woodbridge, VA and was the son of Peter Cote and wife, Marcia of Fredericksburg, VA and Barbara Hopkins Cote of Tazewell, VA. Cole was employed as a Grounds Foreman with a tree cutting contractor. He enjoyed horses and listening to music and was an avid NASCAR and Dallas Cowboy fan. He loved his job and the simple pleasures in life. In addition to his parents, those who survive to cherish his memory include his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Cote of Woodbridge, VA; sister, Betty Lou Leland and husband, Nathan of Abingdon, VA; step-brother, Keith Wells; five nephews, Mark Hancock, William Hancock, Jonathan Hancock, Nathaniel Cole Leland and Matthew Leland; two nieces, Krista Hancock and Jasmine Morris and wife, Randi; four uncles, Ronald Cote, Kenneth Cote, Bobby Hopkins and wife, Pam and Douglas Hopkins; six aunts, Doreen Cote, Elva Jane Brown and husband, Phillip, Donna Farnsworth, Dorothy Arrington, Brenda Hopkins and Terri Shifflet and husband, Duane; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends also survive. In honoring Cole's wishes, his body will be cremated and all services will be private. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Tazewell, VA is serving the family of Mr. Cote and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.