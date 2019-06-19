Betty Jane Couch, 92, of Fredericksburg went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Betty was born in Washington, DC and raised in northern Virginia. She and her family moved to Triangle, where she lived for many years. Betty worked at the local drug store, and she also worked as an assistant manager at the Marine Corps Exchange at the Marine Corps Base, Quantico. Betty met and married her now deceased husband, Charles Couch, and together they built their business Triangle Front-End and Frame Service into a well-known Auto body shop. Betty and Charles raised their family which includes three sons, Stanley Staats (Sissie), Bobby Staats, Sr. (Alice), and Joey Staats; 3 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. She always enjoyed having family get-togethers, Christmas, Thanksgiving, and summer crab feasts. She loved life on the water, boating, fishing and crabbing. Betty is survived by 3 brothers, Harold S Weston, Jr., William H. Weston (Lydia), and Douglas Weston (Sandi); and 2 sisters, Mary Ellen (Turley), and Nancy (Gray). She always had a soft spot for animals, and Buster will be joining her in the casket in his container. Betty moved into Spring Arbor in January, 2018 and remained there until April, 2019, when she moved to Hughes Home in Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Stafford Memorial Park. She will be buried next to her husband, Charles. Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonstafford.com