James "Jim" Edward Cover Sr. passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 85. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Elizabeth Julia Cover; his son, Richard Cover (wife Carolyn); and his daughters, Deborah Smith (husband Donald), Linda Poole, and Pamela Davidson. He will also be greatly missed by his 13 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, James Edward Cover Jr. Jim was the youngest of 7 children and was also preceded in death by his 6 older siblings as well as his beloved puppy "princess". Jim spent his life working in the computer field and was proud of his civil service as a computer systems analyst for the US Marine Corp in Quantico, VA. Jim was known for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ with everyone he met. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school and bringing people to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Jim loved his beautiful wife Elizabeth, aka "Babydoll" more than life itself, and he was the ultimate example of what a great husband, father, grandfather and man should be. He brought up all of his children to know the Lord and was extremely proud of the awesome family he and Elizabeth created. A funeral service will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel, with the family receiving friends an hour prior. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonstafford.com
