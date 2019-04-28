Barbara J. Covington, 78, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Mrs. Covington was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Survivors include her children, James N. Covington and Judy L. Newton (Jeff); six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; siblings Betty Lou Viar, Nancy Sullivan, Joyce Ann Garner, and Diana Wolfery (Kenny); and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William N. Covington; her parents, Sterling and Irene Hall; and brothers Sterling Hall, Jr., Pratt Hall, and Sidney Hall. Services will be private. Online guest book at covenantfuneralservice.com.